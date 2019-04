HOUSTON — A woman died Sunday after she was hit by an 18-wheeler in northeast Houston.

This happened at about 8:55 a.m. on the North Loop East feeder road near N McCarty St. intersection.

Houston police said she was crossing the street where there wasn’t a crosswalk when she was hit by the truck.

There are witnesses on scene talking to police.

Traffic is closed in both directions on the North Loop East feeder road near N McCarty St. while police investigate.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: