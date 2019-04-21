LUTZ, Fla. — A teen left on one of her brother's scooters and has been missing ever since, authorities say.

Juliana Bach, 13, last was seen around 4:45 p.m. Monday at her family's home, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

She is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and likely was wearing black shorts and a pink tank top.

Bach left on on a red pump scooter and did not have any belongings, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff”s Office at 727-847-5878 or the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

