HOUSTON — A convicted felon is back in police custody Sunday after he shot at a man and then barricaded himself inside his home, forcing SWAT to respond.

Police said they got a call from a man at about 12:30 a.m. alerting them to a shooting at a home in the 400 block of Marie St.

When police got there, they found the man hiding. Police spoke to him and he told officers that the suspect shot at him multiple times as he ran out the house. Police later confirmed that the two were arguing about money or drugs and that’s what led to the shooting.

The man who called police was not injured.

The suspect was still in the home when police showed up and refused to leave so that’s when SWAT was called. SWAT officers tried negotiating with him, but he wouldn’t respond.

Officers then released tear gas to get him out the house.

Houston Police Department Commander Larry Baimbridge identified the suspect as Francisco Martinez, who was convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity. Baimbridge said he had guns and drug paraphernalia all over the house and it appeared he may have been drinking and doing drugs.

“But for his poor marksmanship, we would have had a murder on our hands this evening,” said Baimbridge.

Martinez has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No one was injured during this incident.

