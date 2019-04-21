HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two deputies were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Saturday after a crash involving two suspected drunk drivers.

This happened at about 11:05 p.m. on the East Sam Houston Parkway near Galveston Road.

The deputies were working traffic for a deadly accident involving a 19-year-old girl. She was rear-ended by a large construction vehicle and died on scene. A passenger in her car was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Investigators did not say if the driver of the construction vehicle was speeding or impaired but confirmed the driver was not injured.

Harris County Precinct 8 officials said one of the suspected drunk drivers drove past a deputy, causing him to jump out the way and hurt his ankle. Both drivers then rear-ended a K-9 patrol car.

A deputy and a K-9 were in the car at the time of the crash. The deputy sustained injuries. The K-9 did not.

Investigators said the suspected drunk drivers were given field sobriety tests and they failed. They were arrested on scene.

The tollway was shut down for about three while deputies investigated.

