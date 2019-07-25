HOUSTON — A motorcycle burst into flames during a fiery crash on the East Freeway near downtown Houston Wednesday night.

This happened just after 10:30 p.m. heading east near the southbound ramp to the Southwest Freeway.

A rider lost control of his motorcycle and crashed the bike, according to Houston firefighters. Video from the scene shows the motorcycle complete engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the flames. The rider was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM