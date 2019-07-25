HOUSTON — A driver was taken to jail Wednesday night after leading police on quite the strange car chase. According to Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson, officers were called to a business in the 4400 block of Westheimer Road, where a security guard claimed to have watched a driver crash into a parked car.

Crowson says when HPD officers got to the scene the man in the car appeared to be asleep at the wheel. As officers knocked on the window, the driver woke up and took off.

Police haven't said who the man is, but they have shared what he's accused of doing.

HPD tells KHOU 11 News officers chased the man's Cadillac sedan down several Houston streets, from Afton Oaks to Montrose. Police say twice during the slow-speed pursuit the driver stopped, put his car in reverse, and backed into police cars.

Police did try to use spike strips to stop the man, but according to Lt. Crowson, the driver finally did that himself by speeding purposefully into a tree on Fairview Street.

Inside the man's vehicle, crash investigators say they found the car cluttered with air canisters typically used to clean computer electronics, and believe he'd been inhaling the product.

The driver is being charged with Felony Evading, Hit-and-Run, Driving Under the Influence, and could possibly face charges of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer for crashing into the two patrol cars.