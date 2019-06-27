FORT HOOD, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier died in combat in Afghanistan, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

The soldier has been identified as 24-year-old Sgt. James Gregory Johnston.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Sergeant James Johnston. He was the epitome of what we as Soldiers all aspire to be: intelligent, trained, always ready. We will honor his service and his sacrifice to this nation as we continue to protect others from explosive hazards around the world,” said Lt. Col. Stacy M. Enyeart, commander of 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal).

Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley also died as a result of wounds sustained during combat, the Fort Hood Press Center reported on their website.

Johnston entered active-duty military service in July 2013 as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist. Johnston deployed in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in March 2019.

Johnston’s awards and decorations include a Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, Senior Explosive Ordnance Disposal Badge and Explosive Ordnance Badge.

The incident remains under investigation by the Department of Defense.

