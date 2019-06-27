HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The I-10 East Freeway was closed heading west/inbound after an 18-wheeler went off the bridge into the San Jacinto River early Thursday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash and closure happened shortly before 4 a.m.

As of 9:30 a.m. two left hand lanes had reopened, but the investigation and search for the big rig driver was still underway. The HCSO Marine Unit, HazMat team, Crosby firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard are all involved in the search.

Investigators say that there is no indication that anyone escaped the big rig after it went into the water and are investigating the incident as a fatal crash.

Investigators say a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy pulled up on scene after a Chevrolet Cavalier was involved in a minor crash with another 18-wheeler that did not stay at the scene. The crash sent the Cavalier into a spin into from the eastbound lanes into the westbound lanes.

A description of the first 18-wheeler that did not stay at the scene was not available.

A Chevrolet Cavalier was involved in a crash that sent a big rig into the San Jacinto River.

The 18-year-old driver and 23-year-old passenger, both males, exited the Cavalier after the crash. The deputy noticed the car did not have lights on after the crash making it a road hazard.

Investigators say that is when the other 18-wheeler heading westbound came and crashed into the disabled Cavalier. That collision resulted in the big rig driver over-correcting and crashing through the guardrail into the San Jacinto River.

The river is anywhere from 20 to 30 feet below the bridge depending on where you are on the bridge.

The deputy that responded to the original crash and the two occupants of the Cavalier were not injured in the second crash. The driver of the Cavalier was not impaired at the time of the initial collision and is cooperating with the investigation.

There are no pending charges at this time.

The sheriff says westbound lanes at 2100 are shut down. Traffic is being diverted north to Highway 90 or south to Spur 330/State Highway 146.

If you are heading to Beaumont, it does not look like the crash is affecting your route yet.

Motorists can expect the westbound lanes of the East Freeway to be closed for several hours.

