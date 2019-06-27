HOUSTON — *Video above shows Katharine White's first court appearance*

Katharine White, the mother charged in the brutal death of her 10-week-old baby, has made bail Thursday, according to court records.

White is charged with injury to a child by omission. She was given a $40,000 bond Wednesday after originally receiving a $5,000 bond.

As part of her bond, White is not allowed to have any contact with children under the age of 17, including her own children.

White is also not allowed to have any contact with the child's father, Jason Robin, who has been charged with murder in the baby's death.

RELATED: DA's office: 10-week-old baby had 96 fractures, cracked skull when she died; parents arrested

Robin appeared in court Thursday. We are waiting to get details from his court appearance.

White's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 19.

