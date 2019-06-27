BURNET COUNTY, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: Video above on Independence Day boat safety is from 2016.

A 20-year-old man from Sugar Land was killed in a boat crash on Lake Lyndon B. Johnson Wednesday evening, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

Game wardens have identified the man as Robert Platt Jr.

Platt was reportedly on the boat with others at the time of the crash, which happened at about 9:30 p.m. The other passengers were not injured.

Game wardens are investigating the scene to determine what caused the crash and an autopsy has been ordered.

This is a developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: