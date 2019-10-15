SANTA FE, Texas — Santa Fe Independent School District buses are now equipped with cameras to catch drivers who break the law by passing a stopped bus.

The district installed the cameras in August and they began capturing violations on Sept. 16. Since then, they have been operating in a "warning period" with warning notices being mailed to violators shortly after.

But that warning period ends on October 16.

Starting Wednesday, the district will issue citations for $300. The district said the violations are issued to the registered owner of the car, similar to a parking ticket.

There is an appeals process that allows for contesting the citation by mail or in-person.

Santa Fe ISD partnered with Verra Mobility to provide the cameras and image processing.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, state law requires that drivers stop when a bus is stopped and operating a visual signal – either red flashing lights or a stop sign. Drivers should not proceed until the school bus resumes motion; the driver is signaled by the bus driver to proceed; or the visual signal is no longer activated. Approaching drivers do not have to stop for a school bus that is operating a visual signal if the roadway is separated by a physical barrier or an intervening space. (If a highway is divided only by a left-turning lane, the roadways are not considered separated, and drivers must stop for school buses.)

DPS asks bus drivers all over the state to keep track of passing violations with this form.

According to DPS, Drivers who illegally pass school buses face fines up to $1,250 for the first offense. For individuals convicted of this offense more than once, the law allows the individual's driver license to be suspended for up to six months. (A ticket for illegally passing a school bus cannot be dismissed through defensive driving.) Additionally, this offense could potentially include criminal charges if they cause serious bodily injury to another.

