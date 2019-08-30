HOUSTON — After a close call in Houston on Thursday where a young child was almost hit by a car when she was getting off her school bus, people began questioning if the driver can be charged.

Comments ranged from "that driver should be charged," to "bus drivers should block the full lane."

The moments when students are entering or exiting a school bus can be one of the most dangerous times during a child's trip to and from school, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to state law, if a school bus has alternating flashing red signals visible from the front or rear, drivers must stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can only proceed if the flashing lights are no longer activated; the driver signals you to proceed; or the bus has resumed driving. Approaching drivers do not have to stop for a school bus that is operating a visual signal if the roadway is separated by a physical barrier or an intervening space. (If a highway is divided only by a left-turning lane, the roadways are not considered separated, and drivers must stop for school buses.)

Drivers who illegally pass school buses face fines up to $1,250 for the first offense. For individuals convicted of this offense more than once, the law allows the individual's driver license to be suspended for up to six months. (A ticket for illegally passing a school bus cannot be dismissed through defensive driving.) Additionally, this offense could potentially include criminal charges if they cause serious bodily injury to another.

More than a million children and teens depend on buses to get them safely to and from the more than 9,000 Texas schools every day, according to TXDOT.