HUMBLE, Texas — A young student was struck by a car in a hit-and-run outside Humble Middle School Friday afternoon.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the driver kept going.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to Kingwood Medical Center to be checked out.

His injuries weren't believed to be serious, according to Humble ISD.

"Fortunately, there were not life-threatening injures and he is expected to recover," a district spokesperson said in a statement.

The boy was walking home from school around 3:30 p.m. when he was hit near Woodland Hills Drive and Will Clayton Parkway.

Deputies are on the scene looking for clues.

Check back for more on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM