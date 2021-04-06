Puppy stuck in underground pipe rescued by Houston SPCA, firefighters

The puppy has been reunited with his mother and owner and is doing just fine, according to the Houston SPCA.

HOUSTON — An adorable, black puppy who found himself trapped inside an underground pipe in northwest Houston earlier this week is now safe and sound with his mother and owner.

The Houston SPCA said before the pup was rescued, his owner could hear him crying for quite some time before they were able to realize their dog was stuck inside a narrow pipe under some concrete.

The owner called for help and that's when a team of firefighters from Houston Fire Department's Station 49 arrived on scene and broke through the concrete to widen the hole.

Houston SPCA said firefighters acted quickly because they didn't want the puppy to crawl farther into the pipe.

The pup's owner was slim enough to reach down inside the hole and grab the clearly anxious pup and reunite him with his mother.

A Houston SPCA veterinarian was also on scene in case there was any emergency care needed, but the puppy was just fine.

If you ever come across an emergency with any animal, you can call Houston SPCA's injured animal ambulance at 713-880-4357.