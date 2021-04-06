Theresa Balboa, woman charged in Samuel Olson case, transferred to Harris County jail

Court records describe what happened leading up to the reported disappearance of Samuel Olson.

HOUSTON — Theresa Balboa is back in the Houston area Friday morning as she faces a criminal charge after the disappearance and apparent death of little Samuel Olson.

A Jasper County official confirmed their sheriff's deputies were transporting Balboa to the Harris County Jail. She is charged with tampering with evidence.

Currently, no one else is facing charges in the case.

KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported a Jasper County vehicle arrived at the Harris County jail in downtown just before 6:30 a.m.

Update: I JUST confirmed w/ @HCSOTexas jail — that Theresa Balboa is here in Houston and is being processed right now. @KHOU https://t.co/kjwAOrwqoR — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the medical examiner's office is looking over the remains of the child's body that were found in a Jasper motel room where Balboa was also allegedly found. Police have said they believe the body is that of Samuel Olson, but it has not been positively confirmed.

Samuel’s bruised body

Court records obtained by KHOU 11 News on Thursday paint a disturbing picture of what happened to Samuel, who was 5 when he was reported missing. He would have celebrated his 6th birthday recently.

When Samuel was reported missing on May 27, the child's father, Dalton Olson, told police his son had been staying with his girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, since April 30.

Police were already suspicious of Balboa because they say she lied and said Samuel’s mother and a man dressed as a police officer took him early that morning.

On May 28, Detectives interviewed Balboa’s roommate at their apartment in Webster where Samuel had been staying. The roommate told them Balboa called him on or around May 10 and told him that Samuel was dead.

The roommate said he returned home and saw Samuel’s bruised body lying on a bed. He said he and Balboa placed the body in a bathtub for a couple of days.

A Crime Stoppers tip this week led authorities to the Jasper County motel where Balboa was arrested and a body was found in a bin.