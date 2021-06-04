'Houstonopoly' pop-up event combines board game with the best of Houston

You'll find Third Ward, The Galleria, Minute Maid, NASA and more!

HOUSTON — What do you get when you mix the best of Houston and one of America’s favorite board games — Monopoly?

Houstonopoly of course!

Located in Rice Village, this new 10,000 square foot pop-up venue is a life-sized board game with a Houston twist where you become the actual game piece.

It opens June 4th and runs through July 31st, according to its website.

Sherri Handrinos is the creator of this fun, immersive world.

"When you come in you just get to have a good time, and I just wanted to create something that was fun, safe and something cool families can do together this summer."

Just like the classic board game, you start Houstonopoly by collecting money and rolling dice.

You’ll find 30 Houston spots you can stop by, from iconic landmarks to specific neighborhoods. Of course, The Galleria and NASA are among them.

You’ll also find Houston’s hometown celebrities like Beyonce and Travis Scott.

The exhibit is all hand painted by local street artist Franky Carodna.

Ticket prices start at $20 for adults $15 for kids — 3 and younger are free.

No, it won’t take you as long as a regular Monopoly game. Makers say the Houston version takes about 90 minutes.