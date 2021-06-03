Sugar Land’s Red, White and Boom Celebration will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the The Crown Festival Park.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Fourth of July is near and one Houston-area city that plans on celebrating the pre-pandemic way is Sugar Land.

The city announced its Fourth of July "Red, White and Boom Celebration" will be held at The Crown Festival Park, located at 18355 Southwest Freeway, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sugar Land July 4 celebration

The city said the event will have plenty of photo opportunities, vendor booths and a main stage that will feature a variety of local talent.

There will be food and drinks available at concession areas.

The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. There are no tickers required, but the amount of people who can attend is limited so the city is asking people to arrive early to secure a space.

Parking information

Gates open at 6 p.m. Once all parking is full, access to the event will be closed.

The city said for those who can't attend, there will be a live stream of the fireworks show on the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Because parking is limited, the city encourages those who wish to attend to take the free shuttle that will pick up at University of Houston-Sugar Land, located at 14000 University Blvd.

All shuttle traffic will stop for the fireworks show from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information about the event or how to become an event sponsor, call the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department at 281-275-2900 or visit their website. You can also find more information on this Twitter page.