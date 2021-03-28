Constable Mark Herman makes $10,000 donation to Porsha Branch family

As of Sunday, a GoFundMe campaign has also raised more than $45,000 to assist the mother's husband and three other children.

HOUSTON — Constable Mark Herman has given a $10,000 donation to the family of Porsha Branch and her three children, according the the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

On Sunday, the constable's office posted about the donation on Facebook. Officials said Herman used his personal money, meaning no tax dollars were used.

Herman's contribution is one of hundreds.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the Branch family during this difficult time. So far, the campaign has raised more than $45,000.

Branch was only 28 years old. She leaves behind a husband, Damien House, and the couple's three other children. (The four other family members were not involved in the incident.)

[Editor's Note: Above video was published March 15, 2021]

Branch and her sons King, Messiah and Drake — who are ages 7 months, 2 year old and 5 years old — were laid to rest Saturday during a funeral service.

The family was mortally injured in a seven-car crash caused by an impaired driver March 14 on FM 2920 in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4.

Charges have been filed against 35-year-old Daniel Canada. He faces three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle. Precinct 4 said Canada had a blood alcohol concentration of .15.

The mother's vehicle was pushed into several others before catching on fire. Branch and one of the sons died on scene. The other two later died at nearby hospitals.

Porsha's husband and the father to the three boys, said Porsha was a great person who was always willing to help.