'You killed my wife' | Husband wants justice after 3 children, wife killed in crash

Damien House's life will never be the same after his wife and three of his children were killed in a crash that authorities said was caused by an impaired driver.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — "I will never be the same."

Those are Damien House's words while reflecting on losing his wife and three of his children in a crash on Sunday.

Porsha Branch, 7-month-old Drake, 2-year-old Messiah and 5-year-old King were heading home from a furniture store when Canada crashed into the back of their car, according to authorities.

House still can't believe Branch and his three children are dead. He said his three other children are not taking the news well.

"She's the love of my life and it's just hard for me to see my wife and three of our kids gone," House said. "I thought it would get easier, but it just seems to get harder and harder each day."

House said Branch, 28, was a great person who was always willing to help.

"She was a down-to-earth person. She had a wonderful heart. Always helpful. A wonderful mother. She'd give you the shirt off her back. ... I'll never forget her."

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled Canada over for speeding shortly before the crash. The deputy had Canada get out of his vehicle on the I-45 feeder road at Parramatta Lane and briefly detained him.

Canada told the deputy he had marijuana inside his vehicle but didn't appear impaired so he was allowed to go, HCSO said in a statement. HCSO also said the deputy who initiated the traffic stop normally does not work patrol and was on his way home.

House says he wants justice for what happened to Branch and his children. He said he wants Canada to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

"You killed my wife. ... And you could have kept going and done it to some more people," House said. "I just want him to suffer because of the pain that me and my family are going through."