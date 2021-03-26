HPD: Suspected impaired driver crashes into METRO police motorcycle, vehicle on Eastex Freeway

Fortunately, no one was injured.

HOUSTON — A suspected impaired driver is in custody Friday after crashing into a METRO officer's motorcycle and another vehicle on the Eastex Freeway, Houston police said.

This scene happened shortly before 12 p.m. near the Crosstimbers exit.

Houston police said the METRO officer was assisting a stalled driver on the inbound lanes of the freeway when the suspected impaired driver hit the motorcycle and the stalled vehicle.

Fortunately, neither the METRO officer nor the driver in the stalled vehicle was injured.

After the crash, the suspected impaired driver got out of their vehicle and attempted to run away, police said.

He was captured on Transtar cameras walking around vehicles stopped on the freeway due to the lane closures. He was eventually caught by police and taken into custody.

This is all the information police have provided on this scene.

