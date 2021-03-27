Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash involving pickup truck in Katy

The crash is under investigation, but deputies said neither speed nor intoxication seems to be a factor.

KATY, Texas — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash involving a pickup truck in Katy.

This happened Friday night at about 8:30 p.m. in the 19500 block of Clay Road.

Information is preliminary at this point, but Harris County deputies said it appears the pickup truck was leaving a parking lot and was attempting to make a U-turn at the intersection on Clay Road when the motorcyclist crashed into him on the driver side.

According to witnesses and markings on the road, the motorcyclist attempted to ease off the brakes to avoid crashing, but was unsuccessful.

The motorcyclist had to be flown to the hospital by Life Flight.

There were no details given on the condition of the pickup driver.

Investigators said neither speed nor intoxication seems to be a factor in this crash.

This investigation is ongoing.

