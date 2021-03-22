Life Flight responds to Katy-area neighborhood after SUV flips

One person was taken to the hospital by Life Flight and another was taken by ambulance. Another person was treated at the scene by paramedics.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Life Flight responded to a crash east of Katy late Sunday where a Nissan SUV flipped onto its side.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. at Mason and Lake of Bridgewater, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a Nissan Armada was heading northbound when it appeared the driver swerved to try and avoid missing a parked pickup truck. The Nissan hit the truck and then flipped on its side.

