HOUSTON — A wild wreck on the west side sent a pickup truck driver to the hospital, and caused significant damage to an apartment complex.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Monday along West Beltway 8 South, near the Bissonnet Street Exit.

According to a spokesperson for the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the driver was involved in a crash on the main lanes of the Beltway. Crash investigators believe the vehicle then drove off the toll road, across the feeder road and through a fence before slamming into the building.

Two units at the Reserve at Westwood community were damaged in the crash. According to the Constable's Office, the truck couldn't be pulled out until an engineer could determine the structural integrity of the building.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Crash investigators haven't said if the driver will be cited.

