A HAZMAT team responded to Creekside Park Junior High School Monday afternoon after the district said an unknown liquid substance was on campus.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the liquid substance was a “syringe of mercury.”

The district said there was no spill on campus and there's no reason to be concerned or alarmed.

The Woodlands Fire Department has also responded to the scene.

