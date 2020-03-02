LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County deputy who was shot in the line of duty last year has died, according to the sheriff.

Deputy Richard Whitten died during physical therapy Monday. Early indications are that he had a heart attack.

Deputy Whitten was shot in the neck by a murder suspect in May 2019.

KHOU 11 had just caught up with Deputy Whitten and his family on Friday.

Deputy Whitten spend the past six months at TIRR Memorial Hermann, trying to recover from his injuries.

He was hoping to soon go home.

