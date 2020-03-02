The Harris County Sheriff’s Office need help identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man outside a game room in east Harris County in Nov. 2019.

Deputies released surveillance video of the suspects wanted for the murder.

In the video you see two people exit what appear to be a 2015-2019 model Chevrolet Tahoe. They switch seats and drive off.

The murder of Martin Garcia, 54, happened on Nov. 11, 2019.

Investigators said Garcia and his wife operated the game room in the 700 block of Barbara Mae and when his wife exited the business that day, she was met by three masked suspects who demanded money.

Garcia walked out of the business to check on her and that's when he was shot to death by one of the robbers, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects were able to get away.

Luckily, the wife was not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

