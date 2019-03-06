HOUSTON — Being able to read is critical to every child's future. Children who do not read on-level by the end of Grade 3, have only a 1 in 8 chance of ever catching up, and are four times more likely to drop out of school.

RELATED: KHOU 11 Turn The Page Literacy Initiative

You can help us “Turn The Page” on Houston’s literacy crisis. KHOU 11 is partnering with Houston based non-profit Books Between Kids for the fourth year in a row to help at-risk children have books of their own.

We're also hosting LIVE bedtime stories from June 3-June 21 on our KHOU 11 Facebook page.

A KHOU 11 anchor, Houston community leader or local celebrity will take your children on a magical adventure by reading a different book each night.

Grab your kiddos and join us every night at 7:30 p.m.

And post photos and videos of you reading to your kids using #KHOUReads.

