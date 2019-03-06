HOUSTON — Nearly 30 kids have drowned in Texas in 2019 and eight of them were in the Houston area.

It's a heartbreaking but eye-opening statistic, and all parents should pay attention.

One of the keys to help prevent your child from drowning is making sure they know how to swim.

Several locations in and around Houston offer free swim lessons:

City of Houston

The City of Houston offers free swim lessons for children and adults in its Swimwise and H2OSAFE programs.

Swimwise

Who: Beginners, Ages 3-5, 6-13 and 14-adult

When: June 11-21

Where: Find a location near you

How: To register, tap here

H2OSAFE

Who: Ages 6-13

When: June 11-21, tap here for schedules

Where: Locations near you

How: Tap here to register online

Harris County

Harris County also offers free swim lessons in its Aquatics Program

Find more details here.

YMCA

The YMCA of Greater Houston will offer a free swim class event on June 8. They will assess children's swim abilities, offer kids ages 3 and older a taste of swim lessons at the Y and provide parents with important tools for drowning prevention.

Swim lessons at all locations are free with a YMCA membership.

