HOUSTON — Nearly 30 kids have drowned in Texas in 2019 and eight of them were in the Houston area.
It's a heartbreaking but eye-opening statistic, and all parents should pay attention.
RELATED: Here are some tips to prevent your child from drowning
One of the keys to help prevent your child from drowning is making sure they know how to swim.
Several locations in and around Houston offer free swim lessons:
City of Houston
The City of Houston offers free swim lessons for children and adults in its Swimwise and H2OSAFE programs.
Swimwise
Who: Beginners, Ages 3-5, 6-13 and 14-adult
When: June 11-21
Where: Find a location near you
H2OSAFE
Who: Ages 6-13
When: June 11-21, tap here for schedules
Where: Locations near you
How: Tap here to register online
RELATED: INTERACTIVE MAP: Splash pads in the Greater Houston area
RELATED: The best water parks in the Houston area
Harris County
Harris County also offers free swim lessons in its Aquatics Program
YMCA
The YMCA of Greater Houston will offer a free swim class event on June 8. They will assess children's swim abilities, offer kids ages 3 and older a taste of swim lessons at the Y and provide parents with important tools for drowning prevention.
Swim lessons at all locations are free with a YMCA membership.
RELATED: 3-year-old drowns at apartment swimming pool in Fort Bend County
RELATED: 6-year-old boy dies after being found unconscious in swimming pool
RELATED: Protect your kids | Families share tragic stories to encourage water safety with summer approaching