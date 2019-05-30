HOUSTON — The simple joy of curling up with a good book is something most of us take for granted. But for families living in poverty, books are a luxury they can’t afford.

Sixty-one percent of low-income families have no books in their home. Children who do not read on-level by the end of Grade 3, have only a 1 in 8 chance of ever catching up, and are four times more likely to drop out of school.

You can help us “Turn The Page” on Houston’s literacy crisis. KHOU 11 is partnering with Houston based non-profit Books Between Kids for the fourth year in a row to help at-risk children have books of their own.

This initiative is in partnership with Ashley HomeStore, Frontier Utilities and the University of Houston.

Last year, we collected over 15,000 books for Houston-area children. With your help, our goal is to collect more than 20,000 books this year!

How to Donate

Beginning June 3 through June 23, you can donate new or gently-used children’s books at participating Houston Public Libraries or Ashley HomeStore locations.

You can also donate books at the Houston Astros home games June 7-9. Just look for our donation box at one of the entrances to Minute Maid Park.

On Friday, June 21 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., we will make a final, big push to reach our goal of collecting 20,000 books. Drop by our station located at 5718 Westheimer with your book donation and help us fill an entire Ashley HomeStore delivery truck with books!

If you can’t make it to one of our Turn The Page donation sites or events, you can still support the cause. We’ve made it easy for you to make an online book donation from the Books Between Kids Amazon Wish List at this link.

Here are the Books Between Kids guidelines.

Facebook Live Book Readings

Grab your kiddos and join us every weeknight (June 3-June 21) at 7:30 p.m. on the KHOU 11 Facebook page for a LIVE bedtime story!

A KHOU 11 anchor, Houston community leader or local celebrity will take your children on a magical adventure by reading a different book each night.

Community partners

We would like to thank our community partners the Houston Public Library system, the Astros Foundation and Scholastic.

Thank you for helping us “Turn The Page” on illiteracy!

Books Between Kids

Turn the Page library locations