'It's just embracing the change and working with it' | Inside an NES school as Houston ISD begins a new academic year under state control

HOUSTON — It's a school literally built over a body of water.

"This is the brook that kind of runs through the school,” said Forest Brook Middle School Principal Alicia Lewis as we walked across a bridge on campus.

Lewis told us she's excited to cross into a new chapter with Houston ISD.

“We’re trying to provide a good school in every community no matter where you go,” said Lewis.

Forest Brook is one of 28 high-priority campuses initially designated as part of a "New Education System," or NES, followed by 57 more that opted in.

It’s a wholescale reform plan ushered in by state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles following the district’s takeover this year.

The aim is to improve both academic performance and teaching quality.

"Transformation takes serious, serious work to close gaps, right?" said Lewis. "And that is our vision, to significantly close achievement gaps." "That’s what we want.”

Lewis showed us what was the school’s library which is now a "Teams Center" where she said new learning coaches will provide additional enrichment or specialized instruction.

It's also where students who misbehave in class can be sent to watch lessons virtually. Meanwhile, plenty of books remain on the shelves.

"They still have access," said Lewis. "It's not like we’re taking the books away.”

Repurposing libraries is among the things that have gotten lots of criticism since the takeover.

Meanwhile, brand new technology is in revamped classrooms. KHOU 11 got a look inside them this summer before teachers added personal touches.

Lewis told us she’s fully staffed thanks, in part, to boosted salaries at NES schools where teachers will also have assistance from apprentices and pre-formulated lesson plans so they can focus on instruction.

"Those are new things,” said Lewis.

Administrators won’t be relegated to offices under the new plan. They’ll use portable desks set up outside actual classrooms to be better engaged.

Although that means classroom doors may be left open and unlocked during the school day.

“I’m not saying that HISD does not need change," said longtime Forest Brook math teacher Michelle Williams who left it for a non-NES elementary school.

She told us shortly after the takeover that issues other than academics may be missing from Miles’s vision.

"He's trying to woo us with money without even addressing the core issues in HISD," said Williams. "Money is not always our concern."

Lewis said she’s committed to seeing what the new plan produces.