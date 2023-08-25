Multiple Houston-area school districts finding unique ways to combat bus driver shortages

Some school districts are offering sign-on bonuses while others have moved to staggering schedules so current bus drivers can do more routes.

HOUSTON — School districts across the country are finding unique, sustainable ways to combat one particular problem.

"So we still have a bus driver shortage," said Alvin ISD Superintendent Carol Nelson.

“Bus drivers are one of the biggest challenges we have," said Cy-Fair ISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Henry.

Throughout the past few years, in hopes of attracting more staff, some Texas districts have switched to shorter weeks -- having school only Monday through Thursday.

Others, like Alvin ISD, are offering higher pay.

"We have enough buses, it’s the drivers that we need,” Nelson said. "We have increased the starting rate to $20.50.”

Some districts, like Houston ISD, are giving incentives. HISD is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for new drivers, but that still isn't filling positions.

So some districts are hoping a little restructuring will help ease the issue.

This year, Lamar CISD has decided to stagger school start times to allow bus drivers to complete more routes.

Other districts have already made that switch, including Fort Bend ISD, whose drivers complete six routes a day.

“High school, elementary and junior high. It allows the buses and the people to do more, and it also separates the kids by age group," said Mike Jones, FBISD's executive director of transportation. "It’s easier to deal with a load of high school students because you interact with them differently than a load of elementary students.”

Last year, Cy-Fair ISD doubled down on this system and now has drivers running eight routes each day. The district said it helps, but it's not the cure.

“I think that requires about 75 fewer bus drivers by doing that but having said that, we’re still 100 bus drivers short," Dr. Henry said.

If a district is short on drivers on any particular day, Alvin, Fort Bend and Cy-Fair school districts all have the same fix.

“So we have mechanics, even our transportation director has to drive a bus some days," Dr. Henry said.

“Our mechanics drive," Nelson said. "Anyone with a CDL license drives."

"We cover most of those with office staff and shop people and cover drivers and trainers and people that we have available for that," said Jones.

Each district basically doing what it can to keep the wheels on the bus going round and round.

“It’s just the challenges right now with the work shortages out there in all fields," Nelson said.