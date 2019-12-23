HUMBLE, Texas — Firefighters from surrounding communities were called in to assist with a Humble home that was consumed by flames overnight.

The Humble Fire Department responded to the 7500 block of Cypress at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the fire marshal, firefighters found heavy flames coming the roof of an unoccupied home. Initially firefighters were able to knock down the interior flames, but for safety reasons firefighters had to pull out of the home and go into defensive mode as there were concerns the home may collapse.

Firefighters from Eastex, Atascocita and Porter responded to help keep the fire from spreading to neighboring properties.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter