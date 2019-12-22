HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed in a major crash Sunday on the Eastex Freeway feeder road at Little York, Harris County deputies confirm.

Investigators have not released a lot of information on this crash but did say the driver of a Mercedes drove away before deputies arrived on scene.

Houston Transtar cameras show patrol units blocking some lanes of the Eastex Freeway and Little York intersection.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information on the crash.

