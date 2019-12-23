HOUSTON — Shoppers were terrified Sunday after a smash and grab at Memorial City Mall.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Macy's around 9:20 p.m.

According to reports, shoppers were seen running and hiding in bathrooms and behind counters during the incident.

Officers searched the mall and surrounding area, but the suspects got away.

It's not clear what was stolen or what exactly happened inside the store.

