HOUSTON — 2020 is off to a wonderful start for Houston-area families that welcomed brand new babies into the world.

The Woman’s Hospital of Texas welcomed its first baby of the decade right after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve. The healthy baby boy was born at 12:02 a.m. in January 1, 2020.

All babies at the hospital are being given special 2020 onesies today.

Sevens were wild for Baby Jasmine, who was born at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, early this morning. She was born at 7 minutes after midnight, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Sevens were wild for Baby Jasmine, who was born at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, early this morning. She was born at 7 minutes after midnight, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Memorial Hermann

Then at 3:28, Houston Methodist Willowbrook welcomed their first baby of the year, Baby Zeleia!

RELATED: Astros star Lance McCullers Jr. shares heartwarming photo of newborn daughter

At 3:28, Houston Methodist Willowbrook welcomed their first baby of the year, Baby Zeleia!

Houston Methodist Willowbrook

Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women reported their first baby of the year arrived at 12:24, though we don’t have a name or photo yet.

And a Houston Astros star had one of the last babies of 2019. Pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr., and wife Kara celebrated the birth of Ava Rae on New Year’s Eve.

Congrats to all of the families!

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter