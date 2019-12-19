HOUSTON — The tigers at Houston's Downtown Aquarium are enjoying some fancy new digs.

The $4 million-dollar habitat allows the beautiful Bengal tigers to roam from an outdoor exhibit to an indoor area that includes plenty of windows and skylights.

Four tigers- Nero, Marina, Coral and Reef – share the 3,500 square-foot exhibit, which opens to the public on Friday, Dec. 20.

The Downtown Aquarium said they consulted with carnivore experts across the country while designing the new habitat. It includes a waterfall, a large pool, lush landscaping and rocks to climb.

The immersive exhibit features a window that allows visitors to see trainers working with the big cats. It also has a kid crawl so children can get up close and personal with the Bengals.

The Aquarium’s original indoor tiger habitat had long been the source of controversy, including a lawsuit by the Animal Legal Defense Fund. The lawsuit was put on hold after the group learned the Aquarium was adding the large outdoor area.

The six-acre Downtown Aquarium is also home to over 300 species of aquatic life from all over the world, including stingrays that you can feed and touch. It also includes indoor and outdoor rides and a full-service restaurant.

