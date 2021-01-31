x
Man critically injured after being hit by two vehicles in north Harris County

HCSO reported the man was walking in a moving traffic lane on Hopper Road near Aldine-Westfield Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is hospitalized after being hit by two vehicles over the weekend, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Hopper Road near Aldine-Westfield Road in north Harris County.

Investigators said the victim was walking in the moving lane of traffic when he was hit by the first vehicle and a second one. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Both drivers remained at the scene and neither showed signs of intoxication, according to deputies.

HCSO is still investigating.

