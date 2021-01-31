Two HPD officers shot at while trying to pull over driver for traffic violations

The driver led the officers on a brief chase before shooting at them after he crashed out.

HOUSTON — Two Houston police officers were shot at early Sunday morning while trying to pull over a driver.

Investigators said at about 1:40 a.m., the two officers saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and committing multiple traffic violations near the 7500 block of the East Freeway and Wayside Drive.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and a chase began.

The chase lasted a few minutes before coming to an end when the suspect struck a pole.

HPD Commanders & PIO en route to an officer involved shooting at 7500 East Freeway at Wayside. The uninjured suspect, who fired shots at an HPD officer following a crash, is in custody. The officer, who discharged his weapon, was not injured. Avoid the area. #hounews #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/kySL1cxeKC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2021

Officials said the officers tried to approach the suspect after the crash and that's when the suspect opened fire on them.

One of the officers fired back at the suspect, according to investigators.

After the shootout, the suspect started to run away but was detained moments later.

Police were also able to recover the gun the suspect used to shoot at the officers after witnesses spotted the suspect throwing it over a fence.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, although the officers' patrol vehicle was hit by multiple bullets.

The HPD patrol vehicle sustained multiple gunshots, the windshield was shot and the passenger side window was shot out as well. https://t.co/d2zxFY97C2 pic.twitter.com/eIU9jgwap2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2021

Police have not released the identity of the suspect, but they said it's believed he was out on bond on a couple of felony warrants.

This incident is still under investigation.

