HPD officer hospitalized after suspected intoxicated minor crashes into patrol vehicle

The officer was blocking traffic for a stalled car when a Camaro suddenly crashed into his patrol vehicle.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after he was involved in a crash with a suspected intoxicated minor, officials said.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near the Kirby exit.

Houston police said the officer was blocking traffic for a stalled car when a Camaro, driving at a high rate of speed, suddenly crashed into the officer's patrol vehicle.

The officer suffered minor injuries from the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police learned the driver of the Camaro was a minor and said the minor was intoxicated.

The minor was arrested on scene and has been charged, according to police.

No other details on this scene have been released.

