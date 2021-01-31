x
HCSO: Possible burglary suspect dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle during chase in Cypress

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect was being chased by a security officer.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A possible burglary suspect is dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle during a chase in Cypress. 

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies learned a security officer was chasing the suspect near the 300 block of Lantana Heights Drive

During the chase, the suspect crashed head-on with another vehicle at Greenhouse and Cypress N Houston.

The suspect was ejected from their vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

The sheriff did not provide any details on the injuries of the person or people in the other vehicle  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

