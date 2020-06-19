Man arrested, accused of damaging police vehicle during George Floyd protest in downtown Houston

HOUSTON — A 24-year-old man is accused of damaging a Harris County Precinct 1 K-9 vehicle during a downtown protest on May 30.
Anthony Ybarra has been arrested and is charged with felony criminal mischief.
Authorities said there is video of Ybarra damaging the vehicle.
"The vehicle was severely damaged. We hope he has his day in court and if found guilty is held accountable," Pct. 1 said in a social media post.
