Man accused of causing disruptions at George Floyd protest in Houston facing federal charges

Travis Glendon Martin has been accused of inciting several incidents during a local George Floyd protest on May 29.

HOUSTON — An Austin resident is facing federal charges after he was accused of causing disruptions during a George Floyd protest in Houston, according to U.S. Department of Justice.

Travis Glendon Martin, 32, is charged with civil disorder in connection to a demonstration May 29. His alleged actions have been under FBI investigation.

Investigators said Martin used his body to ram through a line of police officers who were blocking protesters from going onto I-45. Federal officials said officers struggled to arrest Martin, who passively resisted arrest by placing his arms underneath his body as he laid on the ground.

Martin impeded law enforcement as it allowed some people to grab a traffic cones and throw them at officers trying to take Martin into custody, the charges said.

Prosecutors said Martin’s actions emboldened others to commit similar acts during the protests.

Martin could face up to five years in federal prison or a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Federal officials said multiple acts of violence were committed at the protest, resulting in property damage and injuries to peaceful protesters.

That same day, Houston police said Martin damaged a HPD patrol car in Downtown. He was charged with felony criminal mischief. The patrol vehicle had its windows busted out near the intersection of Capital and La Branch, police said.