'Are you going to shoot us?': HPD officer comforts girl during George Floyd march in Houston

An HPD officer had some comforting words for a little girl who was crying during the march on June 2.

HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video above is a compilation of all the heartwarming moments during the George Floyd march in downtown Houston on June 2, 2020.

A man posted a moving video to social media after Tuesday's George Floyd march in Houston.

According to @iamsimeonb's tweet, his 5-year-old daughter Simone Bartee was crying during the march when a Houston police officer walked up to her, took a knee and put his arm around her to see what was wrong.

She asked him, "are you going to shoot us?"

The officer's response was beautiful.

He said, "We're here to protect you, OK? We're not here to hurt you at all, OK. You can protest. You can party. You can do whatever you want. Just don't break nothing."

