Harris County DA dismisses nearly 800 criminal cases against protesters arrested during George Floyd marches

HOUSTON — Nearly 800 criminal charges linked to protests surrounding the death of George Floyd have been dismissed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office announced Tuesday night that it had dropped charges against 602 people arrested during the protests in Houston, totaling 796 criminal cases.

The move comes after a week-long review by prosecutors who sorted cases by those where people sought harm or to destroy property and those of “civil disobedience,” the DA’s office said.

The majority of the cases dismissed, according to the office, were mainly for trespassing or obstructing a highway.

“While probable cause existed for the arrests of those people who refused to disperse after being ordered to do so by police, our young prosecutors worked hard to identify the few offenders who came to inflict harm on others and intentional damage property,” DA Kim Ogg said.

Prosecutors have charged 51 adults and one person under 18.

Those charges include 35 misdemeanor charges and 19 felony charges that include weapon offenses and assaulting an officer.

Ogg said that by dismissing the charges, law enforcement officials will be freed up to “focus resources on those who endanger public safety.”

Protests have erupted nationwide after video surfaced of a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man, George Floyd, for more than eight minutes. Floyd, a Houstonian, died as a result, sparking outrage and calls about racial injustice and for police reforms.