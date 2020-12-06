WANTED: Protesters who allegedly threw construction debris at Houston police

The suspects are wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for four suspects who they said threw construction debris at officers during a protest last month.

This happened May 29 at approximately 9:54 p.m. in the 1400 block of Congress Street.

Houston police said the suspects threw rocks, concrete and wood at officers during a protest -- causing serious injuries to one officer and injuring other people who were nearby.

The crime was apparently caught on an officer's body camera and the Houston Police Department has released photos in hopes someone may recognize one or all of the protesters wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.

If you have any information that can help police identify these individuals, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM