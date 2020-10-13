3-year-old child killed in domestic violence shooting, pregnant mother survives

Elijah Valencia-Garcia was killed by his mother's boyfriend after he broke into a home and opened fire with an assault rifle.

HOUSTON — The family of a 3-year-old who was shot and killed in southeast Houston last Friday is still grieving over his death. Houston Police Department investigators said Elijah Valencia-Garcia was killed by his mother's boyfriend.

“He was always smiling; he was always happy," said Edwin Garcia, the boy's uncle. “He was very energetic; he was always doing something."

Investigators said Ariel Lujan, 29, broke into the home on Almeda-Genoa with an assault rifle and shot Elijah and his pregnant mother. She survived. Lujan was then shot and killed by Houston police after officers said he pointed his gun at them.

"I did not know this man," Edwin Garcia said.

Lujan doesn’t have a criminal history in Harris County and the family said there were no warning signs.

“They were just watching a movie like a normal person, you know? And that’s when everything happened," Edwin Garcia said.

Police say Elijah’s mother came to her ex’s house, who is also Elijah's father because she thought she’d be safe from Lujan. No one ever thought this would be how they would say goodbye to Elijah, who had so much joy to give.

“We all spent our time with that little boy, I mean he’s gone, it’s really hard to believe he’s gone, and we are not going to see him ever again," Edwin Garcia said.