1 dead after shooting near dueling Denver rallies

A "Patriot Rally" and a "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive" took place at Civic Center on Saturday afternoon.

DENVER — A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in downtown Denver on Saturday as two demonstrations with opposing ideologies were winding down at Civic Center.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted at 3:49 p.m. that officers were investigating the shooting in the courtyard near the Denver Art Museum.

DPD reported the victim was being transported to the hospital at 3:49 p.m., and said the victim died an hour later.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, DPD said.

DPD originally said that two suspects were in custody, and later found that the second individual was not involved in the incident. DPD said the second individual was a person of interest at the time of their arrest.

A 9NEWS employee and a 9NEWS contractor have been taken into custody. 9NEWS has not been in contact with either and does not know where either currently is.

A "Patriot Rally" was set for 2 p.m. The participants planned to meet earlier Saturday at several locations around the Denver metro area and drive to the park next to the state Capitol.

A counter-protest "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive" was planned to start at 1:30 p.m. at Civic Center to "drown out" the rally.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said they would not provide specifics on how they were responding to the event and released the following statement:

The Denver Police Department respects the right to peacefully assemble. Those who participate in protests, demonstrations, marches, or other gatherings, as protected by the First Amendment, are reminded to do so in a lawful manner. Individuals who choose to act outside of local, state and federal law, will be subject to citation or arrest.

On Friday, the organizer of the Patriot Rally, John "Tig" Tiegen, did an interview on The Steffan Tubbs Show on KNUS, during which he said, "I'm not going in there to do violence, but I'm going to be prepared to do violence."

On Twitter, Tiegan said the rally was intended to "fight back, push back. Time to take our country back."

The Denver Communists, one of the organizations sponsoring the Soup Drive, posted Friday on Facebook: "We feel it is our responsibility to vocally oppose fascists every time the try to assemble. And we hope you feel the same way! And what are our options? To cede our streets to them?"