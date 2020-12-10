Police ID suspect who killed 3-year-old and shot his pregnant mother

The suspect was killed by a Houston police officer after shooting the two victims late Friday.

HOUSTON — Houston police have identified the man who killed a 3-year-old boy and shot his pregnant mother Friday night in southeast Houston.

Houston police said the boyfriend, 29-year-old Ariel Esau Lujan, died after exchanging gunfire with responding officers.

Police said Veronica Valencia was seeking shelter with her ex-boyfriend after an argument with Lujan, her current boyfriend. Lujan tracked her down at the ex's home and broke into it with an assault rifle.

According to police, Lujan shot and killed the little boy and shot Valencia in the hand and leg.

When police arrived, they saw Lujan walking in through the mobile home park while pointing a rifle at a man.

Police say he ignored their orders to drop his rifle and hid behind a vehicle where he pointed his rifle at the officers.

An officer shot Lujan who was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

