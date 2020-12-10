Police ID suspect who killed 3-year-old and shot his pregnant mother

HOUSTON — Houston police have identified the man who killed a 3-year-old boy and shot his pregnant mother Friday night in southeast Houston.
Houston police said the boyfriend, 29-year-old Ariel Esau Lujan, died after exchanging gunfire with responding officers.
Police said Veronica Valencia was seeking shelter with her ex-boyfriend after an argument with Lujan, her current boyfriend. Lujan tracked her down at the ex's home and broke into it with an assault rifle.
According to police, Lujan shot and killed the little boy and shot Valencia in the hand and leg.
When police arrived, they saw Lujan walking in through the mobile home park while pointing a rifle at a man.
RELATED: Boyfriend shoots, kills toddler, injures woman before being killed by Houston police officer, HPD says
Police say he ignored their orders to drop his rifle and hid behind a vehicle where he pointed his rifle at the officers.
An officer shot Lujan who was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No officers were hurt.
As is customary in officer-involved shooting incidents involving an HPD officer, the case is being investigated by HPD's Special Investigations Unit and Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.