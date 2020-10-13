3 shot after witness says an argument broke out at a gas station on Hopper Road

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said three people were shot during an argument at a gas station on Monday night.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were shot Monday night outside a gas station in central Harris County, authorities said.

The shooting happened at a gas station on Hopper Road and Foy Street, which is just north of Little York Road between the Hardy Toll Road and the Eastex Freeway.

Witnesses said an argument broke out at a gas pump before any shots were fired.

Harris County investigators said two men and one woman were shot. They appear to be in stable condition. They were taken to an area hospital.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a deputy applied a tourniquet to one of the victims.

It's unclear if there is anyone in custody or if police have any potential leads.