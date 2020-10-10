Police: Boyfriend shoots, injures woman, kills toddler at southeast Houston home

Police said the child and woman were shot by a suspect who then exchanged gunfire with officers.

HOUSTON — A 3-year-old boy is dead and his mother was wounded after her boyfriend opened fire on them Friday night at a home in southeast Houston, police said.

Houston police said the boyfriend died after exchanging gunfire with responding officers.

Police said the woman was seeking shelter with her ex-boyfriend after a verbal altercation with her current boyfriend. The current boyfriend then broke into the home with an assault rifle.

According to police, the woman's boyfriend shot her in the hand and leg. The 3-year-old was was also shot.

Police said officers arrived on scene within 4 minutes and set up a perimeter. They exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Houston police said no officers were injured.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. The child and suspect died.